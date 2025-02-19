Make braised pork shoulder for Sunday and have an easy meal for Monday

Make one dinner on Sunday and enjoy quick and easy meals throughout the week. Look for bone-in cuts for the best flavor and allow plenty of time for the meat to turn silky and fork-tender. Serve thickly sliced pork with plenty of juices spooned over roasted new potatoes and baby tomatoes (see recipes) made while the meat is roasting, with hunks of crusty bread for dunking. Mashed potatoes or pasta are delicious sides, too. Leftover pork will keep in the refrigerator about four days and freezes easily. From Beth Dooley.