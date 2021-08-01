Vikings receiver Olabisi Johnson's third NFL season has already come to an end after he tore an ACL during Friday's practice, a league source confirmed.
Johnson went down clutching his leg while running a route in passing drills. The 2019 seventh-round pick popped up quickly and walked off on his own, making the injury appear minor, but testing revealed a torn ACL.
Johnson, who opened the 2020 season as a starter opposite Adam Thielen, caught 45 passes for 483 yards and three touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons.
