Vikings receiver Olabisi Johnson's third NFL season has already come to an end after he tore an ACL during Friday's practice, a league source confirmed.

Johnson went down clutching his leg while running a route in passing drills. The 2019 seventh-round pick popped up quickly and walked off on his own, making the injury appear minor, but testing revealed a torn ACL.

Johnson, who opened the 2020 season as a starter opposite Adam Thielen, caught 45 passes for 483 yards and three touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons.