Q: I have Magnepan LRS speakers driven by a Cambridge Audio Azur 851A amplifier and would like to add streaming to the system. My plan is to access Spotify and Tidal on my phone and iPad and stream the audio over Bluetooth. I would play the music library on my phone, as well.

A friend uses the Mass Fidelity Relay Bluetooth receiver, and she likes it a lot. It is nicely made and sounds very good. Unfortunately it is no longer available, and I don't know where else to look for a quality Bluetooth receiver because most components have Bluetooth built in these days. What do you recommend with a budget of $750 to $1,000?

A: I suggest getting a network player rather than a Bluetooth receiver. You will get better sound quality, more functionality and more available content.

A network player is an audio component that connects to the internet and is controlled by an app or remote control. Connecting the playback device directly to the internet avoids the sound quality degradation that can occur with Bluetooth transmission, and the component typically has much better digital and analog circuitry, so a cleaner, clearer signal is sent to the amplifier for playback. This all works to make a difference you can hear, especially with a high-quality system like yours.

As prices have gone down and quality has gone up, I have come to consider a network player a must-have for the serious audio enthusiast and music lover.

An excellent choice for you comes from Cambridge Audio (cambridgeaudio.com). The Cambridge CXN series network players have been perennial award winners, and this year Cambridge introduced two new network players that have received critical acclaim. The AXN10 and MXN10 share the same circuitry, but the AXN10 is a full-sized component about as wide as your amplifier and the MXN10 is half-width, which makes it very easy to place in your audio rack.

Both use ESS Sabre digital-to-analog converters, which are some of the best available and found in some of the finest audio components. The circuitry guarantees excellent sound, and the Cambridge StreamMagic app makes finding great content easy. Spotify, Tidal and Qobuz are built in, and you will be delighted to see the great many internet radio stations that are available. The AXN10 and MXN10 also act as Bluetooth receivers for playing the music library from your portable devices.

The AXN10 sells for $599, and the MXN10 is $499. I find the MXN10 in particular to be an exceptionally good buy. Given that he Mass Fidelity Relay sold for $249 10 years ago, $499 for more capability and higher quality is a bargain.

If you want to stick with a Bluetooth receiver, the Audioengine B1 is a proven performer for $199. You might even want to try a budget model because you don't have much interaction with the component itself. The Besign BE-RCA is under $20 on Amazon, and I have had good luck with it.

Send questions to Don Lindich at donlindich@gmail.com. Get recommendations and read past columns at soundadvicenews.com.