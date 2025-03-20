New Solventum layoff details emerge, including 110 Minnesota job cuts

3M spinoff Solventum revealed Thursday that its previously reported restructuring eliminated 800 positions, including 110 in Minnesota, and will result in $120 million in annual savings.
The restructuring also carried a one-time price tag of $120 million for Solventum, Minnesota’s newest large public corporation, according to a presentation for investors Thursday.
“Employees have been encouraged to apply for the 128 open positions available in Minnesota and remote, in alignment with the R&D growth previously communicated in the State of Minnesota,” a Solventum spokesperson said, referring to research and development.
“Solventum spun from 3M with a pre-existing team structure,” the spokesperson said. “Since then, the number of employees in Minnesota has continued – and will continue – to grow. The previously announced restructuring will allow us to direct our strategic investments to fuel additional growth."
The restructuring came after Solventum broke off from manufacturing conglomerate 3M on April 1, 2024, taking on $8 billion in debt. Last month, it announced it is selling its purification business to Thermo Fisher Scientific for $4.1 billion in cash.
In December, Solventum launched a round of layoffs via a video message to its employees. The company said on Thursday that 85% the company’s leadership team is new, and there’s a “new bar of excellence set throughout the organization.”
The restructuring resulted in a “new decentralized and aligned structure” and “supports the culture of increased autonomy, speed and accountability,” the company said in its presentation at an investor day event in New York City.
The spokesperson said the company did not make the restructuring decisions as part of a cost-cutting exercise. “In fact, we will have more employees and greater investments in our business at than at the time of our spin,” the spokesperson said.