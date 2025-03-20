Business

New Solventum layoff details emerge, including 110 Minnesota job cuts

The restructuring of Minnesota’s newest large public company announced in December will result in $120 million in annual savings.

By Victor Stefanescu

March 20, 2025 at 8:46PM
Solventum's headquarters on the 3M campus in Maplewood. (Shari L. Gross/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

3M spinoff Solventum revealed Thursday that its previously reported restructuring eliminated 800 positions, including 110 in Minnesota, and will result in $120 million in annual savings.

The restructuring also carried a one-time price tag of $120 million for Solventum, Minnesota’s newest large public corporation, according to a presentation for investors Thursday.

“Employees have been encouraged to apply for the 128 open positions available in Minnesota and remote, in alignment with the R&D growth previously communicated in the State of Minnesota,” a Solventum spokesperson said, referring to research and development.

“Solventum spun from 3M with a pre-existing team structure,” the spokesperson said. “Since then, the number of employees in Minnesota has continued – and will continue – to grow. The previously announced restructuring will allow us to direct our strategic investments to fuel additional growth."

The restructuring came after Solventum broke off from manufacturing conglomerate 3M on April 1, 2024, taking on $8 billion in debt. Last month, it announced it is selling its purification business to Thermo Fisher Scientific for $4.1 billion in cash.

In December, Solventum launched a round of layoffs via a video message to its employees. The company said on Thursday that 85% the company’s leadership team is new, and there’s a “new bar of excellence set throughout the organization.”

The restructuring resulted in a “new decentralized and aligned structure” and “supports the culture of increased autonomy, speed and accountability,” the company said in its presentation at an investor day event in New York City.

The spokesperson said the company did not make the restructuring decisions as part of a cost-cutting exercise. “In fact, we will have more employees and greater investments in our business at than at the time of our spin,” the spokesperson said.

The company anticipates creating as many as 75 new positions available to employees in Minnesota and remote as a result a reinvestment, the spokesperson said.

The company said in the presentation it has restructured corporate R&D, medical affairs and corporate marketing to align to the company’s businesses. It has also realigned thousands of roles to drive growth, it said.

Solventum announced its long-term plan to grow the company and satisfy investors on Thursday. CEO Bryan Hanson said the company has established and communicated its mission, decentralized its structure, overhauled its talent and raised the bar of excellence since the spinoff.

The company said it will stop developing products in its pipeline that don’t have the opportunity to drive growth on Thursday. It will focus on negative pressure wound therapy, intravenous-fluid site management, sterilization assurance, revenue cycle management and core restoratives as growth drivers.

“We have 70 years — 70 years — of innovation, with close to 7,000 patents," Hanson said. “We may have lost our way recently, but we have brands in the marketplace today because of the capabilities that we have in this organization that are second to none, that are clinically preferred.”

After the spinoff, the company, Hanson said, “was more entangled than I expected, more complex, and we had more debt.”

“So where are we today?“ Hanson said to investors. “Well, you don’t complain about a complex situation: You fix it.”

On the restructuring, the spokesperson said, “these changes are both extremely difficult and necessary to ensure we have the resources in the right areas to realize our growth plans.”

Victor Stefanescu

Reporter

Victor Stefanescu covers medical technology startups and large companies such as Medtronic for the business section. He reports on new inventions, patients’ experiences with medical devices and the businesses behind med-tech in Minnesota.

