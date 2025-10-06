A mega pandemic comeback: Sola opens 100-chair salon in northeast Minneapolis

The setup offers service providers a middle ground between traditional salons and owning their own brick-and-mortars. Tenants pay an all-inclusive weekly rent ranging from about $250 to $450 per week based on square footage and the number of exterior windows. That figure includes utilities and on-site support from Sola as well as access to amenities like a fitness center; a yoga and meditation space; and a podcast and content-creation studio. An in-house beauty supply store is also available for any licensed professional, not just those leasing space at Sola.