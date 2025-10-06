A mega pandemic comeback: Sola opens 100-chair salon in northeast Minneapolis

A “mall” dedicated to beauty opened Saturday in northeast Minneapolis, bringing the likes of hairstylists, estheticians and tattoo artists into one 29,000-square-foot warehouse.
The opening of Sola Salon Studios, the 101-stall building touted in a news release as “the largest salon in the Midwest,” marks the latest expansion for the national franchise. Like at all Sola salons, the facility on NE. 2nd Street next to Fulton’s brewery leases out various spaces to independent beauty professionals who specialize in nail, hair, massage and more.
Many Sola salons around the Twin Cities are part of strip malls. This new outpost looks more like a small-scale shopping center all on its own.
Most traditional salons average eight chairs, said Erin Elgin, who oversees 14 Sola Salons in the Twin Cities. More than 75 service providers have signed leases at the new site, and the space holds 114 chairs with a few multichair studios. The current makeup of leased studios is roughly 80% hair stylists and barbers and 20% everything else, Elgin said.
“We keep our rents at a price point so that anybody can come in,” Elgin said. “You walk through, and you see people at all different stages in their career and the diversity of service providers all under one roof.”
Another of Elgin’s locations in Eden Prairie started as 37 studios but has since expanded to 72, something people thought was “crazy to do,” she said. But the buildout of that space helped shape her vision for the location in Northeast.
“The whole expansion was sold out before we opened,” Elgin said of Eden Prairie. “That told me, ‘Well, if it’s already sold out before it opens, we can go even bigger in the right spot.”
Elgin bought the Northeast building for $2.8 million last year, transforming the former marketing facility and printing press into a one-stop hub for beauty and wellness. The renovation cost another $4.8 million.