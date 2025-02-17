So Elon Musk works for the government. That comes with obligations.

The only exceptions are the president and the vice president. (Members of Congress are also exempt, allowing some of them to make a lot of money in the stock market.) But it would be a crime for Musk to participate in any federal government matter that he knows would affect his own financial interests. Under the statute Musk must either divest from his ownership of companies regulated by CFPB or recuse from DOGE’s attempt to curtail the work of CFPB. Same for DOGE’s work intruding upon, and in some cases dismantling, other federal agencies.