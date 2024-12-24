Snowy owl rescued from vehicle grille in Duluth

A snowy owl was rescued Monday evening by a woman who was surprised to find it trapped in the grille of a car in a Duluth parking lot.
The owl pulled from a car was one of two rescued on Monday by Annabell Whelan, who works for the Lake Superior Zoo.
Annabell Whelan, a good Samaritan who had also rescued another owl earlier in the day, wrote on Facebook that she was near the Bentleyville “Tour of Lights” display at Bayfront Festival Park, when she found the stuck bird.
“I’m not entirely sure how this happens … but it did,” Whelan wrote.
Whelan, who works at the Lake Superior Zoo, pulled it from the vehicle and took it home for the night before bringing it to the Wildwoods wildlife rehabilitation center Tuesday morning.
“Send him good healing thoughts,” Whelan wrote.
After arriving at Wildwoods, the male snowy owl was put in a quarantine room, a standard measure done to ensure the bird doesn’t have avian flu that could spread to other animals.
Jessica LaBumbard, the executive director of Wildwoods, said the owl will soon be taken to the University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center in St. Paul for treatment, before it is released back into the wild. LaBumbard said she doesn’t blame the driver of the car if they didn’t notice the owl stuck in the grille. But she lamented the country’s heavy emphasis on car transportation, saying it is a major problem when it comes to protecting animals.
“We’ve set up a transportation system that just doesn’t work for humans or animals,” LaBumbard said.
Out of the roughly 1,000 animals the rehab center takes in each year, around 80 to 90% of them are injured due to interactions with humans, often because they were hit by cars, LaBumbard said.
On Monday, Whelan also rescued a great gray owl that was hit by a car and later found on the side of the road in Two Harbors. That owl was also taken to Wildwoods.
On her Facebook page, Whelan identifies herself as a guest experience manager at Lake Superior Zoo. In a Facebook post the zoo, thanked Whelan for her quick actions.
“Yesterday, one of our amazing team members showed us the true meaning of her dedication to our mission and compassion for animals,” the zoo wrote. “In one extraordinary day, Annabell stepped up to rescue not just one BUT two owls in need of help. ... Please join us in celebrating Annabell for doing whatever it takes to protect wildlife!”
