Snowy owl rescued from vehicle grille in Duluth

Jessica LaBumbard, the executive director of Wildwoods, said the owl will soon be taken to the University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center in St. Paul for treatment, before it is released back into the wild. LaBumbard said she doesn’t blame the driver of the car if they didn’t notice the owl stuck in the grille. But she lamented the country’s heavy emphasis on car transportation, saying it is a major problem when it comes to protecting animals.