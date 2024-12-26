Duluth

Snowy owl rescued from car grille near Duluth dies

The owl suffered extensive trauma to its internal organs, a broken wings and broken leg that could not be repaired.

By Eder Campuzano

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 26, 2024 at 7:57PM
A snowy owl has died after its rescue in Duluth on Monday evening from the grille of a car.

The Wildwoods rehabilitation center announced the owl’s death on social media Thursday. The critter was found by a Lake Superior Zoo employee Monday and transported to Wildwoods, along with a great grey owl she had found earlier that day.

Wildwoods officials then transported the birds to the University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center in St. Paul.

Center officials on Thursday said the snowy owl suffered extensive injuries that included trauma to its internal organs, a broken wing and broken leg that couldn’t be repaired.

“Because the injuries could not be fixed and the bird would be unable to fly again, the kindest option available for this majestic wild bird was a peaceful passing via euthanasia,” Raptor Center officials wrote in a statement.

The grey owl is faring better, Raptor Center officials say. That bird suffered a broken wing bone and injuries to the soft tissue in the same wing.

“These injuries are severe, and the veterinarians at TRC are doing everything they can to give this bird a chance at recovery,” officials wrote.

A second grey owl the Raptor Center received on Christmas Day has been hospitalized with several broken bones in its shoulder.

Wildwoods typically receives 30 owls per year. So far this week, the rehabilitation center has taken in four.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Eder Campuzano

Reporter

Eder Campuzano is a general assignment reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune and lead writer of the Essential Minnesota newsletter.

