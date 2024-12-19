The Twin Cities is finally seeing its first substantial snowfall of the season, and the locals have taken to social media to post their elation — and words of caution — as the region is expected to see up to 7 inches of accumulation Thursday.
Minnesotans celebrate and urge caution around first substantial Twin Cities snowfall of the season
Social media sites were full of gratitude and warnings about road conditions alike.
The National Weather Service has urged caution as motorists took to the roads in the morning.
“Plan for a slick and hazardous Thursday morning commute,” NWS said. “Allow extra time to get to your destination and remember, take it slow.”
Several folks have taken to sites like X and Bluesky to broadcast road conditions.
The weather service forecasts highs below freezing for the next three days, which means the accumulation should last through the weekend. Meteorologist Paul Douglas says weather models show temperatures creeping up next week, though there should still be enough snow on the ground for the Twin Cities to have a white Christmas.
Meanwhile, several folks posted about Thursday’s snowfall with a jubilant tone.
A winter storm warning is in effect across large swath of the state where 4 to 7 inches of snow will fall Thursday.