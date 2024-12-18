We may have to call up the Minnesota National Guard today. I feel like Bill Murray in the movie “Groundhog Day.” The first storm of the season always triggers angst and hand-wringing.
Douglas: First real snowstorm of winter comes Thursday
We seem to have a collective case of amnesia. How do I drive on frozen water? It will take longer to get around today. You won’t be able to drive 10 over the speed limit. Chances are you’ll be inconvenienced. This snow will eventually melt.
Thursday’s (hefty) Alberta clipper will drop a band of 3 to 6 inches with a few 7-inch amounts along the I-94 corridor. Plowable. Far-southern suburbs only pick up 1 to 2 inches. Clippers are fickle like this.
Highs hold in the teens Friday and Saturday, which should be the best day to play in the snow, with light winds. If you enjoy Minnesota powder don’t wait too long to dive in. Models predict highs above 32 degrees from Monday through New Year’s Day.
Even with settling and some melting we should have 1 to 2 inches on the ground next Wednesday. We’ll get our white Christmas. Winter storm warning Thursday. Take it easy!
Shovels and snowblowers will likely be needed as 4 to 7 inches of snow is predicted to fall Thursday across central Minnesota and in the metro.