Smith Foundry’s closure is only the first step

Our fight was not easy. Zynik Capital, the Canadian private equity firm that has owned Smith since 2022, claimed it was “committed to being a good neighbor,” despite a surprise EPA inspection in May 2023 revealing multiple Clean Air Act violations. These violations included emitting nearly twice the allowed air pollution, having a malfunctioning baghouse resulting in unfiltered emissions and not notifying the state about equipment failures. Zynik also proclaimed it “did not use lead” at Smith Foundry, yet air monitors consistently showed lead emissions from the site. Furthermore, the leaders of Zynik noted they “wish[ed] there was more we could do” to support their workers, even though OSHA found “serious” violations of Zynik exposing its workers to toxic levels of chemicals and not providing them with proper training or protective equipment as recently as March 2024.