Some go downhill fast, and that's good. Some keep it slow and steady. That's good, too. Minnesota high school skiers have Alpine and Nordic (cross-country) for competitive options. Here's a list of top prospects among boys, girls and teams, Alpine and Nordic, for 2021-22:

BOYS' ALPINE

TEN INDIVIDUALS TO WATCH

• Adam Berghult, Edina, senior

• Luc Bollback, Park of Cottage Grove, senior

• Cash Jaeger, Stillwater, sophomore

• JD Landstrom, Minnetonka, junior

• Joshua Nelson, West Lutheran, junior

• Isak Nightingale, Mounds Park Academy, senior

• Jaggen Qie, Wayzata, junior

• Reid Sprenkle, Edina, junior

• William Utendorfer, Edina, senior

• Jakob Zeller, Eden Prairie, senior

TOP FIVE TEAMS

1. Edina

2. Stillwater

3. Lakeville South

4. Minnetonka

5. Woodbury

GIRLS' ALPINE

TEN INDIVIDUALS TO WATCH

• Ali Anselmo, Edina, senior

• Maggie Blanding, White Bear Lake, senior

• CJ Fredkove, Stillwater, senior

• Abigail Hahs, Lakeville North, senior

• Grace Horejsi, Benilde-St. Margaret's, sophomore

• Bella Kelly, Minnetonka, senior

• Ava Pihlstrom, Blake, senior

• Grace Torgeson, Minnehaha Academy, senior

• Riviera Wock, Orono, senior

• Emma Wolf, Annandale, senior

TOP FIVE TEAMS

1. Edina

2. Lakeville North

3. Orono

4. Stillwater

5. Hill-Murray

BOYS' NORDIC

TEN INDIVIDUALS TO WATCH

• Benon Brattebo, Eden Prairie, junior

• Cooper Camp, Minneapolis Southwest, senior

• Jonathan Clarke, Bloomington Jefferson, senior

• Andrew DeFor, Edina, junior

• Noah Erickson, Forest Lake, senior

• Miguel Fresco-Hanlon, Minneapolis Southwest, senior

• Ethan Hebert, Forest Lake, senior

• Ben Lewis, Blaine, junior

• Daniel McCollor, Wayzata, sophomore

• Isak Nightingale, Mounds Park Academy, senior

TOP FIVE TEAMS

1. Minneapolis Southwest

2. Forest Lake

3. Wayzata

4. Eden Prairie

5. St. Paul Highland Park

GIRLS' NORDIC

TEN INDIVIDUALS TO WATCH

• Elsa Bergman, Hopkins, senior

• Sydney Drevlow, Hopkins, freshman

• Grete Engels, Lakeville North, senior

• Molly Moening, St. Paul Highland Park, senior

• Margo Nightingale, Mounds Park Academy, junior

• Ella Niznik, Forest Lake, senior

• Jordan Parent, Forest Lake, junior

• Annabelle Stang, Forest Lake, senior

• Maggie Wagner, Edina, senior

• Inga Wing, St. Paul Academy, freshman

TOP FIVE TEAMS

1. Forest Lake

2. St. Paul Highland Park

3. Stillwater

4. Eden Prairie

5. Hopkins