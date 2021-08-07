Former Vikings guard Mike Harris has become somewhat of a yearly fixture at Vikings training camp.

Harris, who started 21 games for the Vikings from 2014-2015, is once again a daily attendee this summer. This time, he's been attending offensive line meetings and shadowing coach Phil Rauscher, who has known Harris since the mid-2000s when Harris was a high school player in Duarte, Calif., and Rauscher was a UCLA undergraduate assistant who helped recruit Harris to the Bruins.

"Mike's been awesome," Rauscher said. "I recruited Mike with Jim Colletto, which I thought was not many years ago, but I've actually been doing this longer than it looks. So I was 22 years old in my first coaching job and recruited Mike from Duarte High School and he came in and played right tackle and he's been awesome. I followed Mike's career after I left UCLA. He's been sitting in some meetings, he's been following me around, and I think he's coaching himself now, so he's been asking for tips. It's been really good."

Harris' promising NFL career was cut short at just 27 years old. Three months after signing a one-year, $2 million extension with the Vikings, Harris was diagnosed with a brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM) in June 2016. He's since tried to work his way into coaching, and has previously served as an assistant coach in basketball and football at Hopkins High School.

