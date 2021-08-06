Receiver Justin Jefferson exited Friday's practice with a left shoulder injury and did not return.

Jefferson was brought to the ground by cornerback Bashaud Breeland while fielding his third straight target from quarterback Kirk Cousins during a late-game situational drill. He immediately grabbed his left shoulder in pain as the Vikings' athletic training staff gathered around him.

Jefferson walked off on his own, clenching his left fist and not raising his arm. It's reportedly an AC joint sprain, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, which can require over a month recovery depending on the severity. Former Vikings receiver Cordarrelle Patterson suffered the injury on July 29, 2016, and returned by the team's Aug. 18 exhibition that preseason.

Receivers K.J. Osborn, Chad Beebe and Ihmir Smith-Marsette got more work with the first-team offense after Jefferson left practice. The Vikings open the preseason Aug. 14 vs. Denver.

The Vikings already lost receiver Olabisi Johnson to a torn ACL earlier in camp.