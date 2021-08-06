A group of four players — receivers Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn and cornerbacks Cameron Dantzler and Kris Boyd — stayed about a half hour after Thursday's practice for extra drills refining their techniques and footwork.

Jefferson might not need the added reps, but Thursday's practice was a rare time when not everything thrown his way was caught or secured properly.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins, returning from a five-day quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols, threw two interceptions, but neither were really on him. The first saw Osborn slip on a go route. On the second, Jefferson bobbled an easy catch into an interception. Both passes were picked off by cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who is trying to be in the right place at the right time more often entering his second NFL season.

"Knowing where my help is and knowing the defense a little better than I did my rookie year," Dantzler said Thursday. "I feel like having veteran guys to teach me how to study film, and they've been doing a great job with that, so really just my IQ and knowing where to be at the right time."

Jefferson later beat cornerback Bashaud Breeland to the front pylon for a toe-dragging touchdown catch during a red-zone drill. But he followed that up with a drop on a deep ball down the sideline that was placed right over his shoulder. Jefferson also had two catches batted out of his hands by defensive backs during team drills.

Here are some more observations from Thursday's practice: