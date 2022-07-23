Reese McCauley, 16, of Inver Grove Heights and Simley High School, lost 2 and 1 to Maria Jose Marin of Colombia on Friday in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Girls Junior Championship in Bowling Green, Ky.

"I'm honestly happily surprised to be where I'm at right now, but it's been fun," McCauley said the day before after winning two matches, including one that went 20 holes.

Marin is No. 85 in Women's World Amateur Golf Rankings; McCauley, who was seeded No. 13 after her 143 total in stroke play, is unranked.

Marin went 1 up with a par on No. 6 and 2 up with a birdie on No. 11. McCauley cut the lead to one twice, the last time on a birdie on No. 14. But Marin got a birdie on No. 15 to go up 2 again and neither golfer won the next two holes.

In the semifinals, Marin lost 6 and 5 to Gianna Clemente of Estero, Fla.

McCauley's older sister, Isabella, also was in this national tournament, but she missed the cut for match play. Isabella McCauley will join the Gophers women's golf this fall as a freshman.

Isabella was second and Reese third in the Class 3A state tournament in June. Reese will be a junior at Simley this coming school year.

Etc.

Gophers center John Michael Schmitz was named to the Rimington Award Watch List today. The award is presented annually to the best center in the nation.

Gophers graduate Abby Kohut-Jackson, a track and cross-country runner, was awarded a $10,000 NCAA postgraduate scholarship in recognition of her accomplishments in academics, athletics, extracurricular activities and community service. She recently completed her master's degree in Biological Sciences and is planning on attending medical school.

Jeffrey Thomae was named the coach of the Minnesota State women's tennis team. He was recently the head coach of the Mankato West girls' tennis team and an assistant with the Scarlets boys' team, and an assistant with the Bethany Lutheran women's team.