La Velle's 3-2 Pitch: Three observations and two predictions on Sundays.

. . .

The Twins have been on a post-lockout deal-making bender. They made the first trade in baseball after players were allowed to return to work. They then moved their largest contract. And now they have made the biggest signing.

That's quite the transaction trifecta.

Mitch Garver was traded first, then Josh Donaldson and now this latest move came through early Saturday morning when the Twins agreed to ink two-time All-Star Carlos Correa to a three-year, $105.3 million contract after talks with free agent Trevor Story had them chasing a moving target. The deal has opened eyes across the league, as Correa's $35.1 million average salary makes him the fourth highest-paid player in the game and is the most ever for a middle infielder.

A salary that is being paid by the Twins. Not the Dodgers. Not the Yankees. Not the Red Sox.

Speaking of the Yankees, isn't it about time they did something to help the Twins? All they do is beat the Twins during the regular season, and currently have a 13-game postseason winning streak against them. It was New York's willingness to take on the $50 million remaining on Josh Donaldson's contract when the Twins shipped him east last Sunday, along with shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt, that opened the door for Correa.

The Twins received from the Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez, who will be treated like the designated hitter he's more profiled to be, and slick-fielding third baseman Gio Urshela. Most importantly, they received payroll flexibility. They wanted to get younger and more athletic. They needed to find a shortstop while prospect Royce Lewis makes up for missed development time.

Talks with Story stalled when he began asking for more salary, forcing the Twins to move on to the better overall player.

That's what stands out about this deal. It reflected a decisive push to add a highly productive player to the lineup. It shows that President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey, who turned 39 on Saturday, doesn't write checks with his mouth that his actions can't cover. He pledged to put a competitive team on the field in 2022 and he has made steps to back up his talk with action.

Correa, 27, has opt-out clauses following each of the first two years of the deal, creating a risk he could walk after the 2022 season. It's still a deal the Twins needed to strike while Lewis develops. If Correa walks after a year, then the Twins can reallocate those funds elsewhere — like quality starting pitching, perhaps?

The spine of the Twins defense looks as solid as it has been since the days of the Soul Patrol outfield and League of Nations infield. Ryan Jeffers, a good defensive catcher, will start behind the plate after the Twins sent Garver to Texas in the first post-lockout trade. Correa will hold down the middle infield with Jorge Polanco, who is much better at second than he was at short. And Byron Buxton, the former Platinum Glove winner, is in center. Add Urshela's defense at third and Max Kepler's flawless right field work, and the Twins pitchers should be pleased with the glovemen behind them. Luis Arraez becomes the everyday multi-positional player the manager Rocco Baldelli covets.

There was much work to be done once the lockout was lifted and players reported to spring training. Starting pitching and shortstop have been addressed. And the Twins are not done. They can't be done. The rotation still needs upgrading, and the Twins continue to talk with Oakland about righthander Frankie Montas. Righthander Sean Manaea, no slouch himself, also could be available.

It takes two teams to agree to a trade, but it wouldn't make sense for the Twins to add Correa and not bring in another pitcher. A team can build momentum with deals, and the Twins are rolling. They have been the most active team in baseball since the lockout ended, and they needed to be. They got the league's attention by acquiring righthander Sonny Gray from Cincinnati and followed that with blockbuster moves involving Donaldson and Correa. And they don't think they are done.

Don't stop now, Derek. You have momentum. Keep the transactions flowing.

Cousins cashes in again

There is one area in which Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins excels in: Making money.

Cousins last week signed a contract extension that allowed the Vikings to shave $14 million in cap space. The Vikings really had no other choice than to make the deal happen, because moving on from him would have left them without a viable QB option.

What did you want the Purple to do, move on from Cousins and sign Mitchell Trubisky?

No. They want to win in 2022, and Cousins give them the best chance to do so, even though he needs a clean pocket to thrive, doesn't ad-lib well and is spotty in the clutch.

But he handles his bank account just fine.

If the contract remains as is, Cousins' career earnings will top $230 million at the end of the 2023 season. That would be sixth all-time behind Matt Ryan, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Stafford and Russell Wilson. So hope the offensive line improves and the Vikings can field an effective defense next season. And let Kirk be Kirk.

Hockey coaches bond

USA women's hockey coach Joel Johnson and men's coach David Quinn did not know each other before the Olympics. That changed quickly as they, and their coaching staffs, talked plenty of shop while at the Winter Games in Beijing.

"You start off being casual and friendly," Johnson said. "And then, yeah, you always end up talking hockey and saying, 'hey, what do you think?' And we're asking them opinions, and they're asking us opinions, and everybody knows one another."

Quinn, who last week was named head coach of the men's team that will compete in the men's IIHF World Championships in May, praised Johnson's approach with the women's team.

"He does a great job," Quinn said of Johnson, who also coaches the St. Thomas women. "Incredibly positive, great personable guy. I've spent a lot of time with him, and you can see why he's been as successful as he has."

... AND TWO PREDICTIONS ...

Wolves at the 7

The Wolves face some tough matchups over their final 10 games of the regular season. Look for them to go 6-4 over that stretch and remain the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

Duran to the pen?

There is debate within the Twins organization if righthanded prospect Jhoan Duran should remain a starter or be converted to a reliever. My money is on Duran throwing 100 mph fastballs out of the bullpen.