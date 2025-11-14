Shutdown’s end spares North Dakota wildlife science center from massive staff cuts, for now

The end of the federal government shutdown spared a national wildlife research center that was targeted for massive job cuts.
Yet the science hub with close Minnesota ties faces an uncertain future as its parent agency is redirected toward energy, mining and other Trump administration priorities.
Over the last 60 years, scientists at the Northern Prairie Wildlife Research Center in Jamestown, N.D., have researched ways to protect and manage habitat. In recent months, some Minnesota partners, former scientists and wildlife specialists had feared the research would end.
The center lost at least 10 U.S. Geological Survey scientists last winter during the Trump administration’s federal workforce cuts, according to retired scientist Gary Krapu, who said he remains close to his former colleagues.
Then, during the shutdown, the Trump administration prepared to cut three-quarters of the staff, or 28 of 40 jobs, among thousands more jobs across land management agencies.
“The word came down that ‘We are going to close the center and you aren’t going to be able to get any support,’” said Krapu of the message last winter from Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. “It’s been quite a circus the last six months.”
While the federal government reopens, the center’s future still looks murky. The funding measure that reopened the government also canceled the attempted layoffs at places like Northern Prairie, but only through January. Also, the 2026 fiscal year’s budget proposal for the USGS reduces funding and deprioritizes wildlife and climate change-related study.
The Department of Interior (DOI), which manages USGS as well as the National Park and Fish & Wildlife services, didn’t respond to emailed questions about Northern Prairie’s status.