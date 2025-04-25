Anderson: Minnesota researcher roamed the Arctic with curious wolves unafraid

“It was 1986,” he said. “The photographer Jim Brandenburg, who just recently died, had an assignment from National Geographic at the time to photograph Will Steger and his crew as they traveled to the North Pole. Ellesmere is relatively close to that area, and National Geographic wanted Jim to do a photo story about the island while he was in the area doing the Steger story. But Jim was a photographer, not a writer. So he suggested to me, and to National Geographic, that I accompany him to write a story to go with his photographs, and I got the assignment.”