Anderson: Minnesota researcher roamed the Arctic with curious wolves unafraid

Imagine that you could travel back in time, to before Minnesota was settled.
In this scenario, you’re an eagle, carving huge circles against a cobalt sky, riding a midday’s thermals, while below, grazing, are bison and elk, also prairie chickens, wild turkeys and coyotes, with ducks preening on glassy ponds.
Bracketing these are fields of purple coneflower, butterfly weed, prairie flox and other native wildflowers, flourishing in a kaleidoscope of colors, while farther north, lying near their dens, sunning, are wolves.
Soon, some of the wolves trot into the near distance, then farther still, hunting as they do each day, for themselves, yes, but also for the mother wolf and pups that stay behind.
Today, such scenes must be imagined because few places in the world exist where wild critters roam unencumbered by people and their stuff — their towns, homes, yards, roads, pets and livestock.
Few places except Ellesmere Island in Canada’s High Arctic.
It’s on Ellesmere, a frozen hunk of rock roughly the size of Minnesota, that wolves — white wolves — alternately scamper playfully near their dens, howl to advertise their territorial boundaries and gather robustly with tails wagging before dispersing on a mission as old as time:
To kill for survival.