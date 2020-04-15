Amid widening losses, the parent company of Eden Prairie-based television shopping channel ShopHQ said Wednesday it will receive a $4 million infusion of cash from its largest investor and vendor, the watch seller Invicta Media.

The announcement came as iMedia Brands Inc. reported substantial losses in the fiscal fourth quarter. It's the second large infusion from Invicta in recent months and provides the struggling retailer another buffer as shopping slows down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For the quarter ended Feb. 1, the company reported a net loss of $18.4 million compared to a $10 million loss during the same period a year ago. Sales plunged 22% to $124 million.

As of midday, shares of iMedia Brand were down almost 9% to $1.77

The financing deal with Hollywood, Fla.-based Invicta adds to that company's growing influence over the future of ShopHQ and other projects, such as the recently launched Bulldog Shopping Network, focused on men.

Invicta has been selling its watches on ShopHQ — known through the years as ValueVision, ShopNBC and Evine — for more than 20 years.

The investment is led by Eyal Lalo, who spearheaded a corporate shake-up last May. At the time, Lalo and his partners sank $6 million into the TV shopping network, which trails competitors QVC and HSN.

Former executive Tim Peterman rejoined the company at that time as chief executive.

In the past year, iMedia has laid off an unaccounted for number of employees at its Eden Prairie headquarters and distribution center in Bowling Green, Ky. It laid off 152 workers in late March, which it attributed to the pandemic, followed a week later by another 50 or so employees on April 1.

Peterman shed 20% of the workforce, including nearly a dozen executives, when he took over last May.

In a morning earnings call, Peterman called fourth quarter results "a mixed report card," that included growing viewership, the launch of several shows featuring basketball superstar and personality Shaquille O'Neal and the acquisition of St. Paul's heritage brand, J.W. Hulme.

Turnaround efforts are strengthening, he said, even as the company reported a net loss of $56.3 million, more than double the $22 million it lost in the prior fiscal year. Sales fell 16% to $502 million for the year.

The company also announced Wednesday that Peterman would join the board of directors, which includes Lalo and another Invicta investor. Board Chairman Landel Hobbs said in a statement he believes the turnaround "will result in a well-diversified, profitable media organization."

ShopHQ has not been profitable since 2017.

