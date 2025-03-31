Sheletta: It’s not just police but people driving positive change in north Minneapolis

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 11 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Why haven’t you sipped from the extensive natural wine selection at Bar Brava or sopped up some shrimp and grits with your buddies at Camden Social Club?
Don’t be a fool this April 1 and think you’re not safe to enjoy happy hour in north Minneapolis because you heard it’s all gang bangers and drug dealers in “that part” of town.
You know the old saying that goes, “A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is still putting on its shoes.”
The lie is that north Minneapolis is pretty terrible. The truth is that it’s pretty terrific. But while the crime statistics there are all going down, negative perceptions are still trending upward.
I invite you to challenge your beliefs and change your mindset. Do yourself a favor and get tickets to see the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra perform music inspired by New Orleans and Ludwig van Beethoven’s Storm quintet at the renovated Capri Theater this Friday.
Get to the show early, park your car and take a walk down West Broadway. Take in the amazing murals along with all the beauty and brilliance that we see every day in the neighborhood.