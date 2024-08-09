GRAND MEADOW, Minn. — Darcy Richardson had big plans for a garden patio enveloped by flowers in her backyard in this little community south of Rochester.
She gave up once the blades arrived.
Trucks dropped off 111 fiberglass turbine blades on the empty lot next door in 2020, haphazardly stacked to the edge of Richardson’s property. Almost four years later, the mountain of old wind parts — which is visible on Google Earth — is still there.
Some blades are cracked and stained. Locals say they draw feral cats and foxes and are a safety risk because kids climb on the junk.
They’re also ugly, ruining Richardson’s view, hurting property values and attracting the curiosity of seemingly everyone who drives the highway into town.
“After six months we were like ‘C’mon guys, what’s going on,’” said Richardson, once a master gardener. “After a year we were like ‘Seriously, this sucks.’”