Republicans delay endorsing decision on Angie Craig challenger Joe Teirab
The former federal prosecutor won the GOP primary two weeks ago, but did so without the backing of his local Republican party, which had endorsed grassroots conservative candidate Tayler Rahm.
The decision comes after the local Republican party had been set to decide whether to formally back him Tuesday night. But the full committee voted 13-11 to remove consideration for the endorsement from its agenda, Second Congressional District Deputy Chair Will Beck said.
“It’s a dead issue for the time being,” Beck said.
But even without the local party’s backing, Teirab has support from national Republicans and the campaign war chest needed to run a formidable race against Craig.
Rahm suspended his campaign in July to work as Trump’s senior adviser in Minnesota, a move that upset some supporters who had campaigned for him. After he dropped out, his mailers and lawn signs could be seen throughout the district, even after Teirab won former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.
The former candidate had won 24% of the primary vote without campaigning. The committee had decided before the primary to not hold an endorsement convention after Rahm dropped out of the race.
Heading into the vote, Beck and Second Congressional District GOP Chairman Joe Ditto said they thought the endorsement vote could go either way for Teirab.
“I’d say they’re pretty split,” Ditto said before the vote. “A lot of them want to unite behind the winner of the primary and others are still bitter about the way things went down.”
Without the Second Congressional District Republican Party’s backing, Ditto said Teirab cannot receive resources from them and they can’t help him campaign. However, the state party can still help Teirab because he won the Republican primary and so can smaller offshoots of his local party, the state Republican Party’s Executive Director Anna Mathews explained.
“The state party has been helping him. We will continue to help him. The [Basic Political Operating Units] in CD2 will continue to help him,” Mathews said, “regardless of the result.”
Some Rahm supporters have been reluctant or have refused to back Teirab because he didn’t follow through on his pledge to drop out of the race if he did not get the party’s endorsement.
They also viewed him as an establishment candidate, and point to Rep. Tom Emmer’s joint fundraising committee backing Teirab as evidence of the majority whip and Washington’s influence in the high-stakes race.
Heading into Tuesday, Teirab said in an interview that he felt confident he could unite Republicans in the district.
“I’ve talked to so many people that supported my primary opponent, who I think is a great American and made a tough decision, but I think we’re all on the same page and unified against Angie Craig,” Teirab said.
