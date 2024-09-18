Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrest and indictment: A timeline of key events

Cassie says in a lawsuit that Combs subjected her to years of abuse, including beatings and rape. The R&B singer whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, signed to Combs' label in 2005, and the two were on-again-off-again romantic partners for more than a decade starting in 2007. The lawsuit filed in federal court says Combs was ''prone to uncontrollable rage'' and subjected her to ''savage'' beatings. It says he plied her with drugs, forced her to have sex with other men, and raped her in her home as she was trying to end the relationship in 2018. Combs, through his attorney, ''vehemently denies'' the accusations.