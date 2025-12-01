A year that has seen a string of brewery closures around the Twin Cities is going to take at least two more with it.
Schram Haus Brewery in Chaska and Invictus Brewing Co. in Blaine both recently announced that they will shut down their taprooms by the end of December. At least one of the brewery’s beers will live on elsewhere, though.
The mom-and-pop operators of Schram Haus are shuttering their spacious hillside taproom and brewing facility, which they opened in 2019, but plan to make and sell their beers on a smaller scale at their sister winery in Waconia, which recently expanded into a new building.
“This decision did not come easily, but it is a necessary one,” owners Ashley and Aaron Schram said in a post on their website and social media channels.
Talking separately to the Minnesota Star Tribune, Ashley Schram said, “Our challenges mirror what a lot of small Minnesota breweries and small-scale liquor producers are facing. But several issues compounded over time, making it clear that the business was no longer financially sustainable.”
Those compounding issues, she said, included increased costs of upkeep, taxes and rent on their 3-acre property; stringent regulations on the size of their Oktoberfest parties (which had to be downsized from 1,200 people to 300), and complex Minnesota licensing rules (such as the one that would not allow them to add their wine into the taproom).
“Regulation is necessary, but the system is not streamlined, and the burden is disproportionately heavy for very small producers,” Schram added.
“That said, we are incredibly proud of what we built and deeply grateful for the community that supported us.”