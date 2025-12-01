Eat & Drink

Two more craft breweries to close in Twin Cities suburbs

Invictus in Blaine and Schram Haus in Chaska succumbed to industrywide challenges, but the latter’s beer will live on at its sister winery.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 1, 2025 at 9:00PM
Schram Haus Brewery in Chaska was family-run and family-friendly, but will cease operations before year's end. (Provided by Schram Haus)

A year that has seen a string of brewery closures around the Twin Cities is going to take at least two more with it.

Schram Haus Brewery in Chaska and Invictus Brewing Co. in Blaine both recently announced that they will shut down their taprooms by the end of December. At least one of the brewery’s beers will live on elsewhere, though.

The mom-and-pop operators of Schram Haus are shuttering their spacious hillside taproom and brewing facility, which they opened in 2019, but plan to make and sell their beers on a smaller scale at their sister winery in Waconia, which recently expanded into a new building.

“This decision did not come easily, but it is a necessary one,” owners Ashley and Aaron Schram said in a post on their website and social media channels.

View post on Instagram
 

Talking separately to the Minnesota Star Tribune, Ashley Schram said, “Our challenges mirror what a lot of small Minnesota breweries and small-scale liquor producers are facing. But several issues compounded over time, making it clear that the business was no longer financially sustainable.”

Those compounding issues, she said, included increased costs of upkeep, taxes and rent on their 3-acre property; stringent regulations on the size of their Oktoberfest parties (which had to be downsized from 1,200 people to 300), and complex Minnesota licensing rules (such as the one that would not allow them to add their wine into the taproom).

“Regulation is necessary, but the system is not streamlined, and the burden is disproportionately heavy for very small producers,” Schram added.

“That said, we are incredibly proud of what we built and deeply grateful for the community that supported us.”

Invictus’ owners Previn Solberg and Troy Wolter — pals who started home brewing together in a garage and went on to win Minnesota Brewers Cup awards — announced earlier this year that they had sold their building near the National Sports Center and were looking for a new home. Now they say “relocation is not feasible.”

“There are a number of reasons why, but mainly, the cost of any real estate, ingredients and supplies is significantly higher than it was when we built our building in 2018,” the Invictus partners said in their announcement.

The last beers at Invictus will be served on Dec. 21, and Solberg and Wolter promised to have “a decent selection all the way to our last day.”

Related Coverage

“That is, unless you drink more than expected,” they rather wisely added.

Beautiful Buzz from Invictus is "shoulder season" in beer form.
Beautiful Buzz blonde ale was among Invictus Brewing Co.'s flagship beers when the Blaine brewery opened in 2018. (Sarah Brumble/For the Minnesota Star Tribune)

Schram Haus’ closing date is Dec. 28. The owners promised “a few fun send-offs and specials throughout December,” with plans still in place to host a holiday market on Sunday along with weekly bingo, trivia and live music nights over the next few weeks.

The Schrams opened their family-friendly brewery in a former Carver County public works building along Chaska Boulevard in 2019. Their brewing operation was an offshoot of the Schram Haus Winery that opened 10 miles away five years earlier, where Aaron Schram started crushing it as a brewer alongside all the grape crushing.

Schram Haus beer lovers can head over to Waconia to enjoy the in-house brews at the namesake winery. The Schrams recently opened a large new hall on their 32-acre winery that houses the Bonfire & Barrel Restaurant & Lounge along with a store and rooms for wine tastings and other events.

“Building a brand-new space while running a winery and brewery and keeping a family running is not for the faint of heart,” the couple noted in a Thanksgiving post. “Thank you for cheering us on, spreading the word, and sharing Schram with your friends and family.”

The two taproom closures cap off a tough year for Minnesota breweries, which are facing rising production costs from tariffs and other factors alongside a nationwide decline in alcohol consumption. Among other beermaking operations to close in 2025 were LynLake, Alloy, Finnegan’s, Burning Brothers and Chanhassen Brewing in the metro area and Mankato Brewery, Fergus Brewery, Revelation Ale Works and Dangerous Man around the state — though Dangerous Man recently announced plans to begin brewing again under new ownership at its Maple Lake facility.

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough to earn a shoutout from Prince during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

See Moreicon

More from Eat & Drink

See More

Eat & Drink

Two more craft breweries to close in Twin Cities suburbs

card image
Provided by Schram Haus

Invictus in Blaine and Schram Haus in Chaska succumbed to industrywide challenges, but the latter’s beer will live on at its sister winery.

Eat & Drink

5 things THC drinkers in Minnesota should know about federal ban

card image

Recipes

Tackle Thanksgiving leftovers with these 5 recipes from the Star Tribune archives

Employ letover stuffing by putting it into Mushroom-Stuffing Cakes. Recipe by Beth Dooley, photo by Mette Nielsen, special to the Star Tribune