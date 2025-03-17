ST. CLOUD – A 25-year-old Sauk Rapids man is facing felony charges in relation to a fatal stabbing last week.
Suspect arrested with ‘fresh cut’ on his hand charged in St. Cloud stabbing death
Marquis J. Fisher faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Shane M. Brunner, 36, of St. Cloud.
Marquis J. Fisher was charged Monday in Stearns County District Court with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree assault, both felonies.
According to a criminal complaint filed against Fisher, police were called to a home in the 600 block of 12th Avenue N. in St. Cloud just after 9 p.m. Thursday for a report of a stabbing. The victim, identified Monday as 36-year-old Shane M. Brunner of St. Cloud, told police in the 911 call that Fisher was the person who stabbed him.
Responding officers found Brunner with stab wounds on his lower back and buttocks, bleeding profusely and starting to lose consciousness. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for emergency surgery. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office reported that he died from his injuries at about 11 a.m. Friday, the complaint states.
Witnesses told police Fisher had been at the house throughout the day and got into an altercation with the victim and stabbed him with a hunting knife, the complaint states.
One person on the scene told officers they stopped the fight by grabbing the knife, headbutting Fisher and removing Fisher from the house before tending to the victim; Fisher fled the scene but the witness identified him from a photo lineup, the complaint states.
On Friday morning, police arrested Fisher, who had “what appeared to be a fresh cut on his hand,” the complaint states.
Fisher has previous felony convictions for drug possession, receiving profits from prostitution, possessing shoplifting gear and illegally possessing a firearm. His next court date is March 31.
