St. Cloud

St. Cloud man fatally stabbed; suspect arrested

The 36-year-old man died at the hospital after being stabbed during a fight, police said.

By Sarah Ritter

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 16, 2025 at 11:16PM
St. Cloud Police Department (St. Cloud Police Department)

A 36-year-old St. Cloud man has died after being stabbed in the back during a fight last week.

About 9:20 p.m. on Thursday, St. Cloud police said, officers responded to reports of a fight at a home in the 600 block of 12th Avenue N. There, police found the man with a stab wound; he was taken to the hospital.

Police said an acquaintance of the victim fled the scene before officers arrived.

Around 11 a.m. Friday, the 25-year-old suspect was arrested and booked into the Stearns County jail. The Minnesota Star Tribune normally does not name individuals before they are charged with a crime.

The stabbing victim died Friday at the hospital. His identity has not yet been released.

about the writer

about the writer

Sarah Ritter

Reporter

Sarah Ritter covers the north metro for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More from St. Cloud

See More

St. Cloud

St. Cloud man fatally stabbed; suspect arrested

card image

The 36-year-old man died at the hospital after being stabbed during a fight, police said.

St. Cloud

Minnesota student’s passport held amid investigation of missing woman in Dominican Republic

card image

High Schools

West Central Area wins Class 1A girls basketball state championship

card image