A 36-year-old St. Cloud man has died after being stabbed in the back during a fight last week.
St. Cloud man fatally stabbed; suspect arrested
The 36-year-old man died at the hospital after being stabbed during a fight, police said.
About 9:20 p.m. on Thursday, St. Cloud police said, officers responded to reports of a fight at a home in the 600 block of 12th Avenue N. There, police found the man with a stab wound; he was taken to the hospital.
Police said an acquaintance of the victim fled the scene before officers arrived.
Around 11 a.m. Friday, the 25-year-old suspect was arrested and booked into the Stearns County jail. The Minnesota Star Tribune normally does not name individuals before they are charged with a crime.
The stabbing victim died Friday at the hospital. His identity has not yet been released.
The 36-year-old man died at the hospital after being stabbed during a fight, police said.