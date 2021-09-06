COLUMBUS, OHIO — After a disastrous finish to Game 1, the Saints pitching staff stepped up in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Charlie Barnes gave up two hits in five innings and the Saints made their lone run stand up in a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Clippers. B.J. Boyd drew a leadoff walk in the second inning, stole second and scored on Drew Maggi's single to center.

Nick Vincent recorded three strikeouts around two singles and a walk in the sixth inning, including a whiff of Andruw Monasterio with the bases loaded, and Edgar Garcia pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to earn the save.

Jose Miranda went 0-for-3 to end his 14-game hitting streak.

The Game 2 victory kept the Saints above .500 after they lost the opener 9-8 by giving up five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, the last three on a three-run homer with two out by Bryan Lavastida.

The Saints led 8-4 going into the final half-inning, but Ian Hamilton walked the first two batters he faced and gave up a two-run double to Gabriel Arias. Vinny Nittoli relieved and got a groundout but then walked Richard Palacios before serving up the home run, sending the Saints to their 11th loss in 12 games.