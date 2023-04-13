Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

The Timberwolves didn't have Rudy Gobert available for Tuesday's play-in game against the Lakers after the team suspended him for punching teammate Kyle Anderson on Sunday.

To hear Gobert tell it, they wouldn't have had him available anyway on Tuesday — and they might not have him for Friday's elimination play-in game against Oklahoma City.

Gobert said the back spasms that almost caused him to miss Sunday's game against New Orleans would have caused him to miss Tuesday's game, and he isn't sure if he will be able to give it a go against the Thunder.

"I don't think I should've played the New Orleans game," Gobert said. "I tried to be a superhero, but I couldn't move. If I'm out there and I can't move, I can't be myself."

The Wolves practiced Thursday and Gobert said he was "still not moving like I would like to be able to move."

"It's getting better every day," Gobert said. "Today, I can't move like I would like to be moving. But every day has been better. Hopefully tomorrow is better."

Gobert addressed the media for the first time since the incident with Anderson that cost him his availability for the Lakers game. Anderson said Tuesday he and Gobert spoke that night and moved on from it quickly. Gobert repeated the same.

"We both apologized to each other and you move on. That's life," Gobert said. "It's different when you have millions of people all watching videos and have an opinion on things that happened, but that we can't control. What we can control is the respect that we have for each other and our relationship."

Gobert said that hasn't changed, even after having such a public confrontation.

"I still love Kyle. He's still my brother," Gobert said. "I tell people, sometimes you fight with your family. Sometimes you fight with people that you have a lot of love and respect for. It's life. No one is perfect. Mistakes happen and then you grow and you move on."

The Wolves are hoping that fight isn't the last image fans will have of Gobert this season in Target Center, should he not be able to play Friday.

For the Wolves to move on and face Denver in the first round of the playoffs, they will likely need more from Anthony Edwards, who shot just 3-for-17.

Edwards looked banged up during and after the loss to the Lakers. Edwards had his left shoulder taped, ice on his right hand and was walking gingerly after the game.

When asked how he felt headed into Friday, Edwards offered his usual response.

"I'm all right. I'm good. I'll be ready to go tomorrow," Edwards said. "... I don't make excuses. Just an off night."

Edwards said the double teams the Lakers threw at him caused him to get out of rhythm and lose his aggressiveness. The Wolves have been encouraging Edwards to give up the ball when double teams come his way, since it means teammates are likely open as a result. But the flip side of that is Edwards tends to lose his edge when he can't attack the basket the way he wants.

"I feel like I wasn't aggressive last game," Edwards said. "I let the double team take the aggressiveness out of me. Just not letting it happen [Friday]."

Edwards had a very matter of fact answer when asked what it would take for the Wolves to beat the Thunder.

"I got to play better," he said.

The stakes of Friday couldn't be higher for the Wolves, who are facing a Thunder team that has nothing to lose. The Thunder are not supposed to be here. Neither are the Wolves, for different reasons.

Oklahoma City has its future in front of it — talented young players and cupboards full of first-round picks from years of trades. This upstart roster, which didn't even have No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren all season, surprised the league by winning as many games as it did and making the play-in tournament. Shai Gilegous-Alexander, who will be facing his cousin Nickeil Alexander-Walker, has turned into one of the best guards in the NBA, and the Wolves will have a hard time slowing him down with Jaden McDaniels out because of a broken right hand.

The Wolves sacrificed so much future draft capital in acquiring Gobert for a move that mandates they win now, given the investment and age of Gobert (30) and point guard Mike Conley (35). Their aim in making the trade was to finish much higher than eighth, but injuries to players like Karl-Anthony Towns and awkwardness of the roster fit combined to put the Wolves where they are now — needing a win simply to make the playoffs.

"Obviously our goal was to be at the top of the West," Gobert said. "That was the goal early in the season. But you have adversity, you have things that doesn't go how you want them to go and it's part of life. ... Now, we still control our destiny, so we have one opportunity to get into the playoffs, and then, once you're in the playoffs, you're in there, so anything can happen."