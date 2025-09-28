Fresh air, room to roam and custom digs: Life is good for former SeaQuest animals

DULUTH – If the deadliest creature at the Lake Superior Zoo could experience serenity, his introduction to his new space last week surely did it.
Rumen, a reticulated python, soaked up the warmth of the primate building floor as handlers carefully measured his languid body. Then, ferried by snake-wrangling hooks, he was placed inside his new habitat — several times larger than his exhibit at his previous home, the Roseville SeaQuest.
Across Minnesota, zoo workers are learning their new animals’ care and personalities, and nursing many back to good health after the Roseville aquarium and petting zoo closed.
Inside his new habitat, Rumen unfurled fully and began exploring as more than a dozen zoo workers watched intently.
“It’s really fun to see him blossom,” said his keeper, Emily Perala.
Rumen is among the 200 animals the Lake Superior Zoo took in last March after the closure. More than 1,000 other animals went to places like the Minnesota Zoo, the Como Zoo Conservatory and the Great Lakes Aquarium.
The national SeaQuest chain declared bankruptcy last year amid reports of animal abuse and neglect at some locations. In Roseville, federal reports showed the facility hadn’t followed appropriate methods to prevent and treat injured animals, among other issues.
That showed in many of the creatures brought to Duluth, where for the last seven months, zoo workers have mended, trained and learned to care for animals, many that had lived without proper diets, enclosures and health care.