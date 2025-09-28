Fresh air, room to roam and custom digs: Life is good for former SeaQuest animals

An underweight capybara had never been given a choice to take refuge from visitors. A parrot’s toe had been amputated, likely after neglect. A tegu, a type of large lizard, had infected gums. Most animals hadn’t been trained to aid in their own care, like offering a shoulder for a shot — training that eliminates the need for sedation. Zoo workers had much to teach, they said, while animals remained in quarantine for several months.