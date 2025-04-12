Rochester’s ready to grow. But will it have enough child care?

ROCHESTER – “Waaaagh! My eye fell off! I only have a fake eye!” a 5-year-old says while fixing his robot made out of tape and cereal boxes.
About a dozen preschool children played around inside Meadow Park Preschool and Child Care Center on a sunny April Tuesday. Not just building cycloptic machines, the kids were hard at work learning how to make magnets move around with wands, creating castles using plastic pieces and wooden boxes, army-crawling in front of a newspaper photographer, even trapping ladybugs and reciting how to tell the difference between the male and female insects.
Karin Swenson surveys the room, taking in all the joyful chaos, questioning the kids about their projects and how they’re working through problems that arise. The director at Meadow Park, Swenson could use at least one more staffer to help support and teach the children here.
“After almost a two-year wait of trying to find people even just to apply, I was able to hire two different people,” Swenson said. “I could very easily hire another one and a half to get myself up to full staffing.”
It’s a common refrain in Rochester and around the state: There aren’t enough providers to take care of infants and preschoolers.
But Rochester faces unique challenges: It’s one of the fastest-growing cities in the state and Minnesota’s third-largest city. It’s expecting an influx of people over the next few years. And one quadrant of the city has a dearth of day care providers.
Providers and economic experts alike say there have to be changes in Rochester’s child care industry before it starts to hurt the city’s pending growth.
“Along with housing and transportation, child care is certainly near the top of that list as an important issue that we need to face as a region,” said John Wade, president of Rochester Area Economic Development.