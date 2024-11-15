A Rochester City Council member who lost her bid for reelection this month is contesting the result of the race over allegations that her opponent was not truthful about his residency.
Rochester City Council member challenges election result over opponent’s residency
Ward 4 incumbent Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick has filed a complaint in district court alleging the winner of the Nov. 5 vote, Andy Friederichs, misled voters about his residency. Friederichs denies the charge.
Ward 4 Council Member Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick and three other ward residents — Rachel LaForge, Andrew Knauff and Kendra Ryan — filed a civil complaint in Olmsted County District Court on Wednesday asking the court to conduct an investigation into whether her challenger, Andy Friederichs, violated election laws by claiming he resided in the ward.
Friederichs, who defeated Kirkpatrick by 190 votes on Nov. 5, is listed as a co-owner, along with his wife, of a homestead in Marion Township, outside city limits. However, in January, about four months before filing as a candidate, Friederichs changed his residency to an apartment complex he owns within Ward 4.
“Friederichs’ Ward 4 residency claims are false and related solely to his business real estate holdings in Rochester,” the complaint alleges. “There is no credible evidence that he intends to establish his home in Ward 4 and remain there with his family.”
Speaking by phone Thursday, Friederichs, who owns a barbershop and multiple apartment buildings in the ward, disputed the claims — stating that he moved into one of his rental units at the beginning of 2024 for personal reasons. He declined to elaborate.
Under Minnesota law, “If an individual’s family lives in one precinct and the individual lives or does business in another, the individual’s residence is located in the precinct where the individual’s family lives, unless the individual establishes a home in the other precinct and intends to remain there.”
In October, Friederichs submitted an updated affidavit stating that he moved to another apartment building he owns in the ward. Friederichs said Thursday he plans to continue living in the building for the foreseeable future.
“It’s frustrating,” Friederichs said. “I don’t understand where they are coming from because my residence has been within the ward since January.”
Questions about Friederichs’ residency first surfaced in August when an anonymous complaint was made to the Rochester City Clerk’s Office, which administers city elections. Friederichs was later interviewed by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office; however, the County Attorney’s Office declined to take up the case citing “insufficient evidence.”
The Minnesota Star Tribune has requested a copy of the report from the interview. The Rochester Police Department, which administers county law enforcement records, has not responded to the request.
In their petition, the plaintiffs said, “the review of [Friederichs’] residency by Olmsted County officials … was superficial, cursory, delayed, and failed to consider the statutory factors meaningfully.”
Friederichs has 21 days to respond to the petition before being sworn in to the council at the start of next year.
“My goal is to work hard to ensure the city keeps going in the right direction and listen to the people in the ward,” Friederichs said.
