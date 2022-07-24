Miguel Sano hit a home run on the final day of his rehab stint with Class AAA St. Paul on Saturday, but Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said he wasn't going to comment on what is next for the first baseman until Sunday.

Sano had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee and hasn't played for the Twins since April 30. In his 17 major league games this season, he batted .093. He has been better in the minors with the rookie-level Florida Complex League and the Saints, hitting .333 (13-for-39) with five home runs and 11 RBI.

But he also struck out 12 times, including including four times Friday.

Sano's return would disrupt the platoon the Twins have formed at first with All-Star Luis Arraez — leading the league in batting average — Jose Miranda and Alex Kirilloff. Both Miranda and Kirilloff have found their groove at the plate recently. And the designated hitter spot has often gone to Buxton as a way to keep him in the lineup without overtaxing his knee.

"He kind of has to come out now and kind of re-figure out and re-get his timing back. And that's why this rehab assignment was so important," Baldelli said. "And it kind of leaves us where we're at right now. We've used every possible at-bat that we could get him because we know that that's going to be important for him to be a good player."