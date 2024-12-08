A 17-year-old is in critical condition and another 17-year-old sustained non-life threatening injuries following a shooting in a parking lot of a Robbinsdale apartment building early Sunday, police said.
Teen in critical condition, another wounded following Robbinsdale shooting in apartment parking lot
Officers located a “person of interest” but haven’t arrested anyone following the overnight shooting, according to a news release from the police department.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 4200 block of 46th Avenue N. at 12:43 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Robbinsdale Police Department.
They gave emergency aid to two victims with gunshot wounds before an ambulance brought them to Robbinsdale’s North Memorial Health Hospital.
Robbinsdale police, officers from other agencies and K9 units didn’t locate anyone during initial searches of the area. That changed a short time later, when officials located a “person of interest” who detectives subsequently interviewed, the release states.
A detective and investigators with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office processed the scene and recovered evidence. Officers have yet to arrest anyone following the shooting.
