Roadwork closing parts of three Twin Cities highways will make for difficult weekend travel

This just might be one of those weekends when you can’t easily get from here to there as portions of three of the heaviest-traveled freeways in the Twin Cities will be shut down.
Sections of I-94, I-494 and I-35W will be closed from Friday night to Monday morning, putting even more stress on the official detour routes that include Cedar Avenue/Hwy. 77, Crosstown Hwy. 62 and Hwy. 36, highways which have already absorbed extra traffic due to other construction projects underway.
The closures also could make it harder to get to or from the Twin Cities Pride in Minneapolis.
What’s closed and when?
I-494 through Bloomington and Richfield: From 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, eastbound lanes between Hwy. 100 and I-35W, westbound between Cedar Avenue/Hwy. 77 and Hwy. 100. Ramps along the corridor will start closing at 8 p.m.
In addition, the ramp from westbound I-494 to southbound I-35W closes Thursday morning and won’t reopen until October.
The freeway also is being reconfigured so eastbound and westbound will share one side of the freeway, much like drivers are on I-94 in downtown Minneapolis. Westbound motorists will not be able to get off I-494 at 35W, Penn or France avenues or at Hwy. 100.
I-35W in Richfield: Both directions will be closed between Crosstown Hwy. 62 and I-494 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m Monday.
I-94 in St. Paul: Eastbound lanes will be closed between Hwy. 280 and I-35E from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Westbound lanes will remain open.