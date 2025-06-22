Is Twin Cities traffic getting worse? Depends when and where you go.

The trip between Minneapolis and St. Paul has been agonizingly slow for drivers on Interstate 94 in recent weeks. It has not been much better for motorists using I-494 to travel through Eden Prairie, Richfield and Bloomington.
The workhorse of the south metro, Crosstown Hwy. 62, has been constantly plugged up. And it’s been a slow roll on I-694 in the north metro.
Many drivers have posted their frustrations online and wonder if metro roads are returning to the way they were before the 2020 pandemic, when the Twin Cities often showed up on lists of America’s most traffic-riddled cities.
“Things have definitely gotten worse if you are trying to travel east-west,” said Eric Lind, researcher at the University of Minnesota’s Center for Transportation Studies.
In the grand scheme, however, Twin Cities traffic isn’t as bad as it seems. For each of the past three years in May, Lind gathered MnDOT data collected from freeway sensors that measure traffic volumes and speeds and supply that information to the agency’s 511 online traffic map.
He analyzed the data from 2023 through 2025 and found congestion has not increased all that much. Even MnDOT’s most recent congestion report showed Twin Cities freeways were congested 19.1% of the time during peak periods last year, down from 22.1% in 2023.
“There was not a huge signal that things are getting worse,” Lind said.
That may not make anybody sitting in traffic feel better. Bad traffic is often a result of where a vehicle travels and when. And this year, a trifecta of factors are conspiring to slow drivers down, creating the perception that roads are worse than ever.