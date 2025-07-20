Road construction frustration leads to call for 24/7 work. It’s not that simple.

Bottlenecks that have developed at Twin Cities road construction sites this summer have some impatient motorists and even a state legislator suggesting the Minnesota Department of Transportation keep its contractors on the job around the clock to get jobs done faster.
While that seems like a plausible solution, it’s not that simple, says Tim Worke, CEO of the Associated General Contractors of Minnesota, the state’s oldest and largest commercial construction trade association, which includes members who fix the roads.
“We live in a culture of immediacy” and “tend to think that it’s easy to do this continuously,” Worke said.
Road construction is physically demanding, with workers putting in long hours in all kinds of weather while constantly exposed to additional safety risks posed by inattentive motorists, Worke said. That, combined with increasing pressure from the public for uninterrupted travel, is quickly plunging the industry into a mental health crisis.
Men working in construction have about a 75% higher suicide rate than men in the general population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fifty-six out of every 100,000 male construction workers died by suicide in 2021, compared to 32 per 100,000 male workers in all industries, the agency said.
In 2022, 5,095 construction workers died by suicide, according to the Center for Construction and Research. That compares to 1,075 who died from a construction work-related injury, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed.
Those numbers are alarming to Worke, who said it underscores just how much the conversation about the well-being of workers gets lost in the conversation.
“We spend millions to keep workers safe from physical risks,” said Worke, who noted that one Minnesota road worker recently committed suicide. “That is a weekly occurrence. We need to put mental health on the same plane. We need to change the way we deliver projects so workers’ mental health is as valued as their physical health.”