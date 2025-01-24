Team USA’s annual Rivalry Series with Hockey Canada has a Minnesota feel

Eight Minnesota Frost players and two other Minnesota natives will be taking the ice next month when Team USA resumes its Rivalry Series against Canada.
The Rivalry Series, an annual five-game competition between USA Hockey and Hockey Canada, resumes Feb. 6 and 8 in Halifax, Nova Scotia. This series started with three games in November, and Canada holds a 2-1 lead.
The Frost players making the Team USA roster for February will be forwards Kendall Coyne Schofield, Britta Curl-Salemme, Taylor Heise, Kelly Pannek and Grace Zumwinkle, alongside goalie Nicole Hensley.
The two Frost players who made Hockey Canada’s February roster are defenders Sophie Jaques and Claire Thompson.
Minnesota natives Gabby Rosenthal and Gabbie Hughes, who play for the New York Sirens and the Ottawa Charge, respectively, will also be joining them on the ice.
Fans have no reason to worry about missed PWHL games. The the league will be on a one-week pause from Feb. 3-10 to accommodate for players playing in the series.
