Mental health awareness gets the victory as PWHL teams from Minnesota and Ottawa meet

There’s a reason why — of all nights to talk about mental health — the Minnesota Frost chose to talk about it when the Ottawa Charge rolled into St. Paul.
The Minnesota Frost defeated Ottawa on a night when the Charge’s Gabbie Hughes and her family made certain a lost teammate and an important cause weren’t forgotten.
Ottawa’s Gabbie Hughes knew why, as she stepped up for the ceremonial puck drop Thursday next to her dad, Terry.
Overhead on the Jumbotron at Xcel Energy Center flashed a picture of Hughes, a Lino Lakes native, with two young hockey players that her dad coached, sisters Sophie and Rachel Wieland.
When she was back on break from her standout hockey career at Minnesota Duluth, the former Star Tribune Player of the Year would lend a hand coaching. Her dad’s players “were like sisters to me,” Hughes said.
In 2021, 14-year-old Sophie took her own life. In her memory, her coaches and teammates’ parents — and Hughes — helped found the nonprofit organization “Sophie’s Squad” to help destigmatize the discussion of mental health among young athletes.
As Hughes has ascended to the pros, she’s brought the message of Sophie’s Squad along with her. That included to the Frost’s 5-2 win over Ottawa on Thursday.
Aimee, Sophie’s mom, remembers her youngest daughter as kind and bright, a student at Sartell who was always humble despite her talents in hockey, soccer, cross-country and the violin.
“She’d be so proud of everything that they’ve accomplished in her name,” Wieland said. “But she’d also be, I think, a little bit embarrassed by all the fuss.”
She followed her older sister to play for Terry, now the executive director of Sophie’s Squad.
That’s where Hughes, a Centennial alum, met Sophie. They connected over their shared birthday, Oct. 4.
Sophie’s passing shocked Hughes, then a sophomore in college coming off a freshman year shaded by her own anxiety and depression. Hughes hadn’t shared that with her team, not the way that big life changes made her feel anxious and alone.
“I remember being in such a dark place, and when Sophie passed, I realized how many people were hurt by that,” said Hughes. “I wanted to make sure that this doesn’t happen again, and more kids realize that the option is out there for us to take care of them.”
Frost defender and Lakeville native Maggie Flaherty was Hughes’ roommate in their five years together at Duluth. She watched Hughes process her emotions, find a therapist and open doors for her Bulldogs teammates to share their own feelings.
“It really just takes one person to start opening up to each other,” Flaherty said.
It’s a reminder that players never outgrow needing, agreed Hughes and Flaherty. Even as pros.
“You’re a lot more than an athlete,” Flaherty said. “You’re human.”
The Bulldogs were keen to host one of the organization’s new “Hockey Hits Back” games in Duluth: a night Sophie’s Squad would provide educational materials for players and fans, or raise money for causes like a $50,000 donation to the Children’s Hospital in St. Paul. They’ve raised over $750,000.
These games were already popping up for Minnesota high school hockey teams, and have since spread to football, soccer and lacrosse.
Hughes bounced between playing in NCAA tournaments, tabling for Sophie’s Squad at hockey expos and speaking at 5Ks. She’s not even sure what to call her position among the group’s near-dozen board members. Ambassador? Speaker? Whatever the board needs, “I’ll get it done,” Hughes said.
After Hughes won the NCAA’s Hockey Humanitarian Award, after she was a Patty Kazmaier Award finalist, after she competed in the 2022 Olympics for Team USA, it only made sense that Sophie came with her to the PWHL.
Shortly after being drafted, Hughes began conversations with Sophie’s Squad, Ottawa and Minnesota about partnering when the Charge played in her hometown.
“I don’t think from the start we ever thought we would be at a professional hockey game,” Hughes said. “We realize just how special it is.”
On Thursday, Sophie’s Squad hosted an educational booth in the Xcel Energy Center concourse and aired educational videos between periods. Thursday’s snow derailed the Wielands’ plans to travel south for the game, but they attended last year and watched this year’s from home.
“It just means a lot, even the smaller [high school] games,” Aimee said. “You don’t want your child to ever be forgotten.”
Notes
Kelly Pannek and Grace Zumwinkle each scored twice for the Frost (3-0-1), and defender Claire Thompson scored her first of the season and added three assists. Ottawa is 1-3-1.
Frost defender Sophie Jacques exited in the third period after a hard hit (minor penalty) by Mannon McMahon behind the net. She did not return. Postgame, coach Ken Klee said Jacques was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
