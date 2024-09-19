Business

Minneapolis-based commercial bakery acquired in deal that could be worth $2.5 billion

Rise Baking Co. grew rapidly through acquisitions after it was founded in 2013.

By Brooks Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 19, 2024
Loaves of bread at New French Bakery, the first company in the Rise Baking Co. portfolio. (Tony Nelson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Two private equity firms are acquiring Minneapolis-based Rise Baking Co. in a deal that could be worth $2.5 billion.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. But sources told Reuters earlier this year that Rise was on the market for that amount. The commercial bakery supplies grocery stores and foodservice companies around the country with cookies and muffins and turns an annual profit of $220 million.

Rise began in 2013 as the parent company of New French Bakery and has acquired 10 bakery brands in the years since, including two pie facilities in the past year. It now has 20 manufacturing plants nationwide and nearly 4,000 employees.

Another private equity firm, Olympus Partners, bought Rise in 2018. Platinum Equity and Butterfly expect to close on the deal by the end of the year and split ownership.

“We view Rise as an established leader with impressive scale and a strong foundation with a lot more room to grow,” Platinum Equity Co-President Jacob Kotzubei said in a news release. “We look forward to deploying our financial and operational resources to help the company expand its reach.”

Besides New French Bakery, Rise’s brands include Brill, South Coast Baking, Best Maid Cookie Company, Henry & Henry, Bakestone Brothers and Karp’s.

Operations will continue in Minneapolis under CEO Brian Zellmer.

Brooks Johnson

Food and Manufacturing Reporter

Brooks Johnson is a business reporter covering Minnesota’s food industry, 3M and manufacturing trends.

Minneapolis-based commercial bakery acquired in deal that could be worth $2.5 billion

Rise Baking Co. grew rapidly through acquisitions after it was founded in 2013.

