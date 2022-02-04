Students returned to South Education Center on Friday, days after a shooting outside the alternative school in Richfield left one pupil dead and another seriously injured. The building closed for two days following Tuesday's incident.

Cars and school buses trickled into the parking lot as school staff greeted students — many of them with hugs — before ushering them in the building.

Just outside the building sat a makeshift memorial for 15-year-old Jahmari Rice, who transferred to the school from Richfield High two days before he was fatally shot. The sidewalk was adorned with cards, photographs and a heart-shaped balloon.

Attendance was optional Friday. Superintendent Sandra Lewandowski said earlier in the week that she wanted families to do what's best for them. For some children, she said, that means a return to a regular routine.

The school did away with school resources officers and metal detectors in recent years, instead employing student safety coaches who are tasked with building relationships with students.

On Friday, students were screened with handheld metal detectors before entering the building, Principal Deb Carlson-Doom wrote in a note to families. School officials will do so until at least Feb. 18.

"We will re-evaluate and determine if we will continue the practice at that time," she wrote.

School leaders are reevaluating their safety protocols, Carlson-Doom added, and a Richfield Police officer will be stationed on campus for the next two weeks.

The district also added another student safety coach at SEC.

At the start of classes Friday, educators were directed to assess each students' "therapeutic needs," spokeswoman Rachel Hicks said. The district is also providing therapy dogs for students and opportunities to speak in small groups if they need.

A variety of agencies pitched in to provide mental health services to ensure each student has one-on-one support throughout the day.

"The outpour of support has been overwhelming," Hicks wrote in an email.

The fatal shooting occurred around noon Tuesday after a dispute among students.

Rice died after he was transported to HCMC by ambulance. Another 17-year-old student, whom police have not identified, was also shot and remains in critical condition. A third, 19-year-old victim, also suffered "minor injuries" and has not been identified.

Police arrested two suspects late Tuesday: Alfredo Rosario Solis, 19, and Fernando Valdez-Alvarez, 18, both of Minneapolis. Neither appears to have a previous juvenile criminal history apart from some minor traffic violations, law enforcement sources said.