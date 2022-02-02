Richfield police and local officials plan to share new details Wednesday morning about a shooting a day earlier that left one student dead and another seriously wounded outside a local school.

Police Chief Jay Henthorne and other officials will brief the news media at Richfield City Hall about where the investigation stands and reveal more about the suspects.

Police arrested in Minneapolis two young men several hours after the gunfire outside South Education Center killed 15-year-old Jahmari Rice and hit another student, who was taken to HCMC by ambulance in critical condition and whose identity has yet to be released.

The suspects are 18 and 19 years old, both from Minneapolis, and they are being held without bail in the Hennepin County Detention Center on suspicion of murder awaiting charges, according to police and the jail log. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Police Lt. Brad Drayna said the suspects were arrested just after 6 p.m. Tuesday after police executed search warrants at two Minneapolis addresses and recovered a handgun. Drayna also said the department was not looking for any other suspects.

A close friend of Rice's family, Damik Bryant organized a candlelight vigil Tuesday night outside the school. Bryant's brother Daunte Wright was killed by a Brooklyn Center police officer, Kimberly Potter, during a traffic stop in April.

Jahmari Rice, who was killed, played football for two seasons at Richfield High School before his recent transfer to South Education Center.

"I hope that this wakes the city up," Bryant said. "We need change. We're out here fighting for the community, and the community takes Cortez's son. That makes no sense."

Rice's father is Cortez Rice, who is in jail on charges of trying to intimidate Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu, who presided over Potter's manslaughter trial last month. She was convicted of killing of Wright and awaits sentencing.

Tuesday was Rice's second day at the South Education Center, said Kris Pulford, the head football coach at Richfield High School, where Rice played as a freshman and as a sophomore this past season.

"When he had things going, he was very intense, a very positive kid," Pulford said of Rice, who earned a bit of time on the varsity team last season. "He stood up for his buddies, and he loved the game of football."

Pulford said Rice transferred to his new school "just so he could find a place where he can be successful."

Chaz Neal, a friend of Cortez Rice, said a second candlelight vigil for Jahmari Rice is being planned for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the school. Neal said Tuesday night, "We need to put the guns down. We need transparency."

South Education Center is part of Intermediate District 287, which covers 11 cities in the west metro and serves students with emotional and behavioral disorders, severe autism and others who can benefit from a nontraditional school setting.

In September, a student brought a gun to South Education Center in his backpack. The student did not threaten to harm anyone, and "everything was handled swiftly," school district spokeswoman Rachel Hicks said at the time.

Hicks added that South Education Center phased out the use of metal detectors at school entrances.

Also, the district in recent years removed all school resource officers and replaced them with student safety coaches to focus on building relationships and working on mental health issues.