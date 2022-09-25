Two teenagers have been arrested following a shooting Friday night at Richfield High School's homecoming football game.

The Richfield Police Department announced Sunday morning that a 16-year-old male and former Richfield student allegedly instigated an altercation. He was arrested Sunday morning in Edina while a 15-year-old current Richfield student who fired the rounds that injured two was arrested Saturday night in Richfield.

Both teens are being held in Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center and police say formal charges are expected early this week.

Police also said that the gunshot victims — an 18- and 21-year-old— are recovering at home and are in good condition.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Friday near the football field's northeast entrance. A school official had just turned a group of people away, but they told an officer on site that the group gathered nearby and appeared to be waiting for the game between Richfield and Bloomington Kennedy to end.

But early in the fourth quarter two gunshots rang out, with the terrifying scene captured on a live-streamed video.

Players, parents and attendees scattered. Victims were taken to the hospital and the school canceled all remaining homecoming activities for the weekend. Counselors and social workers will be available for students come Monday morning.

The shooting was the second this year involving Richfield schools.

On Jan. 28, a disagreement among students led to a shooting outside Richfield's South Education Center, killing 15-year-old Jamari Rice. Another student was taken to the hospital in critical condition, a third suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.