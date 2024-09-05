Review: Weezer goes ‘Blue’ in latest Gen-X package tour to pack a Minnesota sports venue

Then came the nonsense that has long earned the Lips a reputation as a truly spectacular live act; as in: spectacle-making. Lasers lit up and two towering, pink, inflatable robots were blown up during “Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, Part 1.” Coyne put on a wizard outfit and twirled a wand in “She Don’t Use Jelly.” A rainbow appeared overhead for the finale “Do You Realize?” That was a lot for just a 45-minute set; which wasn’t enough.