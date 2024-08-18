Review: Green Day and Smashing Pumpkins take ’90s angst out to the ballpark

Chamberlin and guitarist James Iha are aboard from the original Pumpkins lineup, but the band has taken on a more ‘80s-metallic vibe with two new female auxiliary band members who matched Corgan’s dark attire. Grungier classics such as “Bullet With a Butterfly Wings” and the closer “Zero” came off a little campy with the new lineup; or maybe they were just too dark for the bright daylight of the ballpark.