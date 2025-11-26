Stage & Arts

Review: ‘Phantom of the Opera’ still stalker-ish after sublime refresh

The retooled touring show boasts streamlined design and bravura performances at the Orpheum.

Columnist Icon

By Rohan Preston

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 26, 2025 at 7:55PM
Isaiah Bailey is The Phantom and Jordan Lee Gilbert is Christine Daaé in the 2025 tour of "The Phantom of the Opera." (Matthew Murphy)

OK, it’s hella creepy for a music teacher to keep a wax mannequin in a wedding dress that’s basically a 1-to-1 replica of his student. Eww. No wonder she keels over shortly after seeing it.

Yet the lessons the self-styled Angel of Music has given Christine Daaé in “The Phantom of the Opera” also help her tap into her extraordinary vocal superpowers. Can we cringe at the power imbalance, side-eye the stalker-groomer vibes and still swoon over the Phantom’s sublime music?

It’s a tall ask in an era when real-world abusers keep getting unmasked, but actors Isaiah Bailey and Jordan Lee Gilbert are making a rapturous case that we can. Under the incisive direction of Seth Sklar-Heyn — an acolyte of original “Phantom” director Harold Prince — Bailey and Gilbert headline the national tour of the musical that haunts Minneapolis’ Orpheum Theatre through Dec. 7.

The two leads have chemistry for days. When their voices braid together on the title song, you can practically see the sparks ricocheting off the proscenium stage. Their performances pull us deep into two very different quests for freedom — Christine yearning to grow into the prodigy her father believed in, and the Phantom aching for the world to see beyond the mask that hides both his face and his fragility.

Midori Marsh, center, plays Carlotta in "The Phantom of the Opera." (Evan Zimmerman)

When they first descend into his lair, she sings, “I’m the mask you wear,” and he snaps back with, “It’s me they hear.” Oh, the drama!

The pair may be the most transporting duo to inhabit these roles on a Minnesota stage — no small feat in a metro the show visits on the regular. Their star wattage anchors a spruced-up, London-born production newly polished by Sklar-Heyn, complete with a scenic redesign that leans even further into Maria Björnson’s original vision and includes a very extra Pegasus centerpiece.

This “Phantom” still delivers all the fog and the ghostly journey through the catacombs. There’s also the chandelier chaos we expect — but it all moves with a new, zippy confidence. Grand spectacle? Check. Goosebumps? Check. A reason to forgive the wax-bride situation? Hmm, we’ll get back to you.

Bailey and Gilbert lead a cast that includes Daniel Lopez as Raoul, typically a slightly soggy biscuit that he’s turned into someone with actual bite. Midori Marsh devours the stage as diva supreme Carlotta. And Lisa Vroman, a former Broadway Christine, brings snapping, iron-spined elegance to Madame Giry.

With Isaac Hayward conducting an orchestra featuring a dozen Minnesota musicians, the score swells, shivers and thrills — a celebration of talent as haunting as the story itself.

After all: Works and nations created by deeply problematic people have always left us wrestling with the same messy question — how do you appreciate the masterwork without ignoring the monster?

In this case, at least, the music of the night makes one heck of an argument.

Related Coverage

‘The Phantom of the Opera’

When: 7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 1 & 6:30 p.m. Sun., 7:30 Mon.-Wed. Ends Dec. 7.

Where: Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Minneapolis.

Tickets: $71 and up, ticketmaster.com.

about the writer

about the writer

Rohan Preston

Critic / Reporter

Rohan Preston covers theater for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Stage & Arts

See More

Stage & Arts

Review: ‘Phantom of the Opera’ still stalker-ish after sublime refresh

Staff headshot
Rohan Preston
card image
Matthew Murphy

The retooled touring show boasts streamlined design and bravura performances at the Orpheum.

Culture

As holiday decorations go up, meet Minneapolis’ Halloween holdouts

card image

Things To Do

The 9 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

card image