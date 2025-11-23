These 3 Twin Cities theater shows have beloved songs — but troubling storylines

They are among the best loved shows now onstage in Minneapolis, with beautiful, indelible songs drawing eager fans. Yet even as they enchant audiences, the pre-Broadway world premiere of “Purple Rain,” the national tour of “The Phantom of the Opera,” and Theater Latté Da’s “My Fair Lady” all grapple with problematic or dated elements in their storylines.
The 1984 “Purple Rain” film, for example, had scenes and dialogue that make contemporary audiences cringe.
“It’s very much of its time in terms of gender politics, and to make a Xerox copy of that 40 years later would be a joke,” said playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, the Pulitzer and Tony winner who adapted the script.
Here’s a look at how each show reckons with its challenges.
‘Purple Rain’
Beloved because of its music. The nine numbers in its 1984 soundtrack are almost all classics, including the title song, “Let’s Go Crazy,” “The Beautiful Ones,” “I Would Die 4 U” and “When Doves Cry.” The film, about a cocky young artist’s struggles with the music industry and family in Minneapolis, launched Prince into international stardom.
In its six-week pre-Broadway tryout at the State Theatre, the world premiere has showcased the triple threat theatrical talents of Rachel Webb, who plays Apollonia, and Jared Howelton, a flamboyant and fantastic show-stealer as Morris. The musical also has showcased the Prince-like song and dance prowess of Kris Kollins as The Kid in his stage debut.
Questionable elements: The original source material was suffused with a casual misogyny. At the top of the film, a female character is thrown into a trash bin. The show’s skimpy and tawdry female costumes have been called prostitute-chic.
How they handled the challenges: Playwright Jacobs-Jenkins, director Lileana Blain-Cruz and costume designer Montana Levi Blancofleshed out female characters, including Apollonia. The women have more agency and creative power as co-writers of Prince songs, for example.