These 3 Twin Cities theater shows have beloved songs — but troubling storylines

In this updated staging that uses Maria Björnson’s original design, the characters are more natural extensions of the actors playing the roles. The prime example is the title character, played by Isaiah Bailey. “He’s literally the definition of a majestic leading man and unbelievably gorgeous,” said Sklar-Heyn. “As a Black performer he cannot wear the phantom wig or traditional Phantom mask as it’s been sculpted or painted before. So we do something that works with his bone structure and that goes with all of our performers, so everybody’s now represented wholly and authentically.”