Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand as they tie a bow on the Wolves' season and look ahead to the Wild's playoff series starting tonight against St. Louis.

Reusse and Rand agree: The Wolves' backcourt is a concern, and if there's a way to move off of D'Angelo Russell this offseason the organization should pursue a trade. After a 46-win season and competitive playoff series, this appears to be a team on the rise, but even getting back to that point next season will be difficult.

Reusse also calls this the best Wild team in franchise history and takes note of Max Kepler's resurgence with the Twins.

