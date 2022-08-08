Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at the big stories from the weekend. They started — of course — with the Twins' 3-2 loss to Toronto on Sunday, which was punctuated by an overturned call at home plate and an extremely rare postgame rant from manager Rocco Baldelli. He said the reversal "beyond embarrassing" and used even stronger language throughout his critique.

Plus, Reusse and Rand get into the Vikings' never-ending quest to solve their problems at center and Napheesa Collier's return to the Lynx lineup in a big Sunday win.

