Introduction: Host Michael Rand thinks we need to refocus if we're thinking about the Vikings taking a quarterback in the draft. Move your eyes away from the first round and toward their No. 42 overall pick in the second round. That's where the value -- and their future QB -- might be.

7:00: Star Tribune Twins writer Phil Miller joins Rand to talk about a number of subjects, including: the signing of Carlos Santana; the news that the Twins will be on Bally Sports North in 2024; and the continued ownership of the Pohlad family.

30:00: The 49ers complaining about their Super Bowl practice field brings up a Vikings memory. Also, should Creed get the blame for the Vikings' nosedive this year?

